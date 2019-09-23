Tributes after former councillor and teacher dies in fall

Mairi Bremner, 74, died in hospital at the weekend following accident in Glasgow.

Tribute: Mairi Bremner. Hebridean Housing Partnership

A former Western Isles councillor has died after a fall in Glasgow.

Mairi Bremner, 74, of Carnan, South Uist, suffered serious injuries following the incident earlier this month.

The retired teacher, who represented Lochdar ward for 24 years until 2003, died on Sunday.

Ms Bremner, who is survived by her husband Robert and their two sons, was the social work chairperson for a time and also vice-chair of the council's finance committee.

She also served Hebridean Housing Partnership and previously on Western Isles Health Board.

Convener of the Comhairle, Norman A Macdonald, said: "Mairi was a tremendous voice for her community, serving in distinguished roles on the Comhairle, most notably as chair of social work.



'Mairi was a tremendous voice for her community.' Convener of the Comhairle, Norman A Macdonald

"Mairi was a robust campaigner for her community and for the islands and she was full of compassion and concern for the most vulnerable in our community.

"She was also a leading figure locally and nationally in health and care issues.

"Our thoughts at this sad time are with Mairi's husband of over 50 years, Robert, her family and her many friends."

The Comhairle flags at offices in Balivanich and Stornoway were being flown at half-mast in tribute.

