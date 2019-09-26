Search for missing pensioner who has vanished from home

Doreen Wrightman, 88, has been missing in Inverness since around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Missing: Doreen Wrightman has disappeared from Inverness. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police have launched a search for a pensioner who has gone missing in the Highlands.

Doreen Wrightman, 88, has been missing from Southside Road in Inverness since around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

A Police Spokesperson said: "Doreen is described as being about 5ft 9in tall, stocky build and with grey/white hair.

"She is described as wearing a light coloured jacket, dark trousers and black shoes."

If you have any information, call 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.