Major search as brother and sister both go missing

Concern is growing for the teenagers who have not been seen in more than 24 hours.

Missing: Brother and sister last seen on Saturday.

A major search is underway for a missing teenage brother and sister who were last seen more than 24 hours ago.

The last sighting of 16-year-old Michaela McPhee and her 14-year-old brother Grant was in the Hilton area of Inverness in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are now appealing for information as concern over their welfare continues to grow.

Michaela is described as being around 6ft with shoulder length brown hair and was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

Grant is 5ft8" and was wearing a black Adidas hooded top.

He is known to always wear a black baseball cap.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michaela and Grant, or who may have seen them over the past few days should contact police on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.