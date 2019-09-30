Calling for views on future of last remaining phone boxes

BT wants to remove 110 public payphones across the Highlands, but must consult first.

BT have earmarked 110 phone boxes for removal Flickr/CC/Rob Brewer

Council chiefs are seeking views on plans to remove scores of phone boxes from the Highlands.

BT wants to remove 110 public telephones from across the region, but independent regulator Ofcom says local authorities must first gather views.



During the first phase of consultation the authority received 136 responses to the first phase of the consultation, which was published on its website.

The bulk of objections were about patchy mobile coverage in the area.

Highland Council is urging the public to look at BT's proposals and comment, giving as much information as possible about phone boxed earmarked for removal.

After the consultation, a final notice of decision will be published which will outline Highland Council's position on proposed removals.

Councillor Margaret Davidson, leader of Highland Council, said: "Let's be clear that this is BT's proposals that we are consulting on and Highland Council is keen to know public opinion on all of these phones

"It's important that as many people as possible reply to the survey so that we can build an accurate picture of individuals' and community views and needs.

She added: "I urge members of the public to respond to the consultation. People living in the areas of proposed closures are in the best position to know the impact the removal of a payphone would have on them and their community."

The second phase of consultation will run until October 24 and responses should be sent to policy6@highland.gov.uk