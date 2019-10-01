Two children reported to police for 'egging' primary school

A number of the school's windows were broken and rooms covered in eggs and flour.

Vandalism: Primary school targeted.

Two children have been reported after a primary school was vandalised by eggs in Elgin.

A nine-year-old and an 11-year-old have both been reported with alleged malicious mischief over the incident that took place on Sunday.

A number of windows were broken at the school on Bezack Street and eggs and flour were also thrown resulting in extensive damage to the classrooms and reception area.

Broken glass was also spread around the school.

School staff were able to attend and ensure the affected areas were cleared and cleaned to be ready for pupils to attend on Monday.

The two youths were referred after an investigation carried out by local police officers.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "As a result of our enquiries, two youths, aged 9 and 11 have been referred to the Early and Effective Interventions Co-ordinator."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.