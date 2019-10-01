Driver clocked at 125mph before killing friend in crash

Shaun Allan, from Inverness, died in the smash as his colleague drove them to work.

Shaun Allan died shortly after the crash. PA

A man killed his friend in a crash on their way to work after reaching speeds of 125mph.

Martin Cameron was driving with Shaun Allan as his passenger when he lost control of his Ford Focus near Inverness in May last year.



A judge heard 25-year-old Cameron, who had previously been banned from the road three times in just five years, had just got his licence back around two months before the crash.

Cameron pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday to causing death by dangerous driving. He will be sentenced later this month.

Prosecutor Allan Nicol told how Cameron got his licence in 2011 and was most recently banned in 2016. He was back on the road in February last year after re-sitting his driving test.

Both Cameron and 26-year-old Mr Allan, who had a partner and young daughter, worked for the same construction company.

Another person had been due to collect them on the morning of the crash, but when they failed to show, Cameron decided to take his distinctive bright orange Ford instead.

As he went to collect Mr Allan, he was clocked going at more than double the 60mph limit.

Mr Nicol told the court: "He had driven...at an average speed of 125mph. CCTV existed of the vehicle passing about 20 minutes before the incident."

After picking up Mr Allan, Cameron drove on the rural B851 towards their building site in Farr, south of Inverness.

Witnesses noticed the distinctive car "flying past" at "quite a speed". He is thought to have been going between 60-70mph in a 40mph zone.

Cameron's car then spun out of control and smashed through the fence of a house, causing it to fly through the air before crashing into trees and coming to rest in a garden.

The court heard how Cameron, of Kiltarlity, Inverness-shire, asked a witness for help getting out the car.

Mr Allan, also of Inverness, was found "slumped" in the passenger seat. He was rushed to hospital, but suffered a cardiac arrest in the back of the ambulance and died a short time later.

Cameron received treatment for fractures to his leg and wrist before handing himself into police.



Mr Nicol: "In their report, collision investigators state that responsibility lies solely with the driver of the Ford Focus."

Geoffrey Forbes, defending, said Cameron expressed the "deepest regret and sorrow" for what happened.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.