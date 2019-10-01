  • STV
  • MySTV

Cold case review into death of man family believe was murdered

Jenness Mitchell

Stefan Sutherland died six years ago with officers concluding he had taken his own life.

Campaign: Stefan Sutherland's family believe he was murdered.
Campaign: Stefan Sutherland's family believe he was murdered.

By Iain Ramage & Jenness Mitchell

The family of a man found dead on a beach in an apparent suicide has met with detectives in their quest to convince police that he did not take his own life and was instead murdered.

Stefan Sutherland, from Caithness in the Highlands, died six years ago with investigating officers concluding he had taken his own life.

His death certificate states the 25-year-old was killed by a head injury following a fall from cliffs, but his family aren't convinced.

Following a campaign to bring in an outside force to re-examine the case, on Tuesday Mr Sutherland's family met with two senior officers from Police Scotland's Specialist Crime Division.

They now feel encouraged that their concerns have been taken on board - with police confirming that a review is now under way by officers with no prior knowledge of the case.

Family: Sandy and Katrina Sutherland.
Family: Sandy and Katrina Sutherland. STV

Katrina Sutherland, Mr Sutherland's sister, told STV News: "Everything we presented to them today is information that Wick and Inverness officers have already had.

"Whether they've noted it accurately or not is up for discussion, but we're hoping that the new people on it today will go and consider everything we told them carefully and make their own conclusions.

"We've always been determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Stefan, so that hasn't changed.

"So the fact there's a lot of interest in this case - there's a lot of people following the posts on Facebook, there's national newspapers, TV coverage now - so I think it's going to be a lot more difficult for police to not do a good job, so that's encouraging."

On September 6, 2013, Mr Sutherland had been out for a drink at the Bayview Hotel in the Caithness village of Lybster before he was seen going to a house in nearby Shelligoe Road.

His body was found washed up on rocks 11 days later at the foot of 100ft high cliffs just 300 yards from his family home.

Police concluded that Mr Sutherland's death was suicide, but his family believe a catalogue of injuries, including a broken leg, missing teeth and the joints of his fingers pulled apart, point to murder.

Many witness statements were taken, but no arrests have ever been made.

Mr Sutherland's family won't place a headstone on his grave until they can be certain how he died and are prepared for his body to be exhumed if it helps provide answers.

Grave: Mr Sutherland's family are prepared for his body to be exhumed if it helps provide answers.
Grave: Mr Sutherland's family are prepared for his body to be exhumed if it helps provide answers. STV

Ms Sutherland stated: "I think that is always still potentially an option, but we are hopeful that if they consider the information they've already got, they'll find that's probably not necessary.

"There's lots of information that if it was acted upon would probably give them the answers they're looking for - but we haven't ruled it out at all."

Mr Sutherland's family believe information previously given to the police was not acted upon.

His sister added: "It's extremely frustrating. I mean, the whole family live this, breathe this every day.

"I've always felt there could be justice. We only need the ear of the right people.

"We need diligent, conscientious officers that want to find criminals - and I don't think they'll have any problems finding their criminals."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.