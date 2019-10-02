Cash machine scheme launched to 'help protect high streets'

Communities can now request a free-to-use ATM in areas with poor access to cash.

ATM: Funding for areas with poor access to cash. SWNS

Link, which is a provider of cash machines across the UK, has announced a new fund in a move they say will help protect local high streets and vulnerable consumers.

Local communities will need to meet certain criteria, including distance from the nearest free-to-use cash machine and the availability of a Post Office.

Link's chief executive, John Howells said: "This is an important development which will allow communities to directly contact Link and get things done to help consumers.

"Link is looking forward to getting the first requests for ATMs so we can help solve access to cash issues across the whole UK."

Five pilot sites have been created, including Durness in the Highlands.

In August the area's only 24-hour cash machine was removed with local businesses concerned about the impact to tourism.

At the time, Fiona Mackay who runs Mackay's Rooms bed and breakfast said: "It's quite a big problem because it's just another nail in the coffin for a basic service in the community."

It comes as the country becomes an increasingly more cashless society.

In June the UK Finance Payments Market Report found that two thirds of people use contactless payments, and debit cards were the single most used payment method last year.

The chairman of the Federation of Small businesses, Mike Cherry said: "When an ATM is removed from a local area, we know it is especially difficult to get one reinstalled later on, and we hope this move can help."

