  • STV
  • MySTV

Closure-threatened town hall to be run by community

STV

Council chiefs have approved transfer of the property to the Forres Community Trust

Forres Town Hall will be run by the community
Forres Town Hall will be run by the community

Council chiefs have approved the transfer of a closure-threatened town hall, allowing a community to take over the running of the building.

Moray Council had planned to close a number of town halls in the area and its property in Forres was a risk of closure.

The Forres Community Trust (FACT) had been running the building since July 2018 on a "transitional basis" after the authority said some town halls would need to close.

And a recent public consultation showed there was strong support for the group to take over the building.

The town hall is estimated to sell at a cost of £75,000, which is 50% of its current value.

A Community Asset Transfer for the building has now been approved by councillors, who praised the efforts of Forres Area Community Trust (FACT).

Councillors have approved the transfer
Councillors have approved the transfer © stv

The group has been running the building on a transitional basis from July 2018, after Moray Council said a number of town halls would face closure without a Community Asset Transfer.

The authority has now approved the transfer of the building which was originally a masonic hall and used as a hospital during war times.

And the final step in the asset transfer process is court consent because it us a common good asset.

Councillor Aaron McLean, chairman of Moray Council's policy and resources committee, said he was pleased the transfer is a step closer to completion.

He said: "As a Forres councillor, I know how hard FACT members and volunteers have been working since July last year, on behalf of Forres residents, to secure the future of the town hall.

"I hope that the rest of the process runs smoothly and that FACT can soon call themselves proud owners of Forres Town Hall.

"We have already seen a great improvement in the look and use of the building since they took over the tenancy and I'm sure we will see this continue once they have access to further funding.

"I'm certain they will provide a much improved for the benefit of residents for many more years to come."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.