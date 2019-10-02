Mountain funicular railway could cost £13m to demolish

Highlands and Islands Enterprise say the cost to repair the structure could reach £10m

Cairngorm: Cost to repair the railway could reach £10m

The cost of removing a troubled funicular railway could reach more than £13m.

The structure, which takes skiers, snowboarders and walkers up Cairn Gorm, has been out of action for around a year because of structural issues.

Owners Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), said it would cost around £10m to repair.

However, the agency warned the actual cost will only be known after a "detailed design" and "procurement of a contractor".

The public body says its intention is to repair the funicular.

However, the Scottish Government will need to approve a business case which it expects to submit in December.

HIE believes the railway could be ready to be brought back into service by winter next year.

However, it admits the timescale is "ambitious" and would be the shortest period of time for repairs to be completed.

A full investigation was commissioned by HIE at the start of the year after inspections by engineers forced the railway to close last year.

Work was required to strengthen piers, beams and foundations and to install new bearings.

The previous operator of the funicular Cairngorm Mountain Ltd (CML) went into administration in November last year because of cash flow issues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.