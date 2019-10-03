  • STV
Campaigners say pylon plans will negatively impact tourism

Residents in Lairg, Sutherland, have fought for six years against the proposed pylons.

Fight: Residents say the pylons will impact tourism.
Campaigners say a string of electricity pylons proposed for their village could impact tourism.

Residents at Lairg, Sutherland have fought for six years against the proposed hillside route of a powerline to link wind farms to the national grid.

Some turbines have already been built, with others in the pipeline between the Sutherland village of Lairg and Loch Buidhe. The 66 pylons would be up to 118ft tall.

Critics have emphasised that they support renewable energy projects but they fear the towers will dominate the skyline above neighbouring hills and wreck the tranquility of a place largely dependent on tourism.

Power firm SSE insists that it has listened to people's concerns and factored that into the designs.

It says the powerline was revised to minimise visual impact and that the necessary substation would be "sensitively located" and screened by extensive landscaping.

Campaigners say it could be moved to the far side of the hills, however that could encroach on protected wildlife habitats.

Emma Armstrong, Community Action Lairg to Loch Buidhe, said: "I implore politicians, SSE and our local councillors - our elected representatives - to listen to us, to look at our landscape and understand the massive impact that this huge substation and pylon line is going to have on residents and visitors to this village."

Councillors, consulted about a decision Scottish Government ministers will make, have delayed the process by requesting improved images to demonstrate the true impact.

Previous powerline projects have proved that the additional cost of burying cables is considered too costly.

Construction work is expected to start next year.

