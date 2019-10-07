Lorry ploughs into railway bridge causing train delays

No-one was injured in the incident but the smash has caused rail disruption in the area.

Inverness: The crash happened on Monday morning. STV

A lorry has ploughed into a railway bridge in the Highlands causing disruption to train services.

The crash happened on Thornbush Road, Inverness, at 11.10am on Monday.

Police said no-one was injured but the smash has caused rail delays in the area.

Inverness - Wick/Kyle of Lochalsh/Dingwall services are disrupted as a result of the collision.

A Network Rail response team is en-route to inspect the bridge for any damage.

A spokesman for ScotRail said: "Due to a lorry striking a bridge in the Inverness area, some services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick have been disrupted.

"We're sorry to customers who've experienced disruption to their journey.

"Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We were called around 11.10am this morning to a report of a vehicle colliding with a bridge.

"There were no injuries reported and local diversions are in place."

