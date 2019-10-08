Two in hospital after crash closes slip road onto A9

The A95 slip road has been closed in both directions following the collision north of Aviemore.

Crash: A95 near Aviemore. Google 2019

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in the Highlands.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A95 slip road just north of Aviemore at around 7.40am on Tuesday.

Two people were taken to Raigmore hospital with one person described as seriously injured.

The slip road has been closed in both directions, however the A9 remains open to traffic.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a call at around 7.40am to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A9 slip road just off the A95.

"One person was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

"The slip road has been closed while enquiries are ongoing."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 7.44am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A95.

"We dispatched two ambulances and one specialist doctor to the scene. We transported two patients to Raigmore Hospital."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.