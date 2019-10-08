Family appeal for mum missing for a month in Highlands

Jacqueline Ullmer from Carrbridge has not been seen since the early hours of August 31.

Missing: Jacqueline Ullmer not seen in over a month. Police Scotland/ Google 2019

The family of a mother missing for more than a month in the Highlands have appealed for her whereabouts.

Jacqueline Ullmer, 60, from Station Road in Carrbridge, has not been seen since the early hours of August 31.

It is believed she left her house at some point between 1.30am and 6am.

Following her disappearance in poor weather conditions, a multi-agency operation was launched to track her down.

A HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness, specialist police search officers, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service crews, mountain rescue personnel and trained local volunteers took part in the operation.

One month on, her family have issued a new appeal for her whereabouts.

"Mum has been missing for over a month now and every day that goes by we are becoming increasingly worried, we are desperate to know where she is and what has happened.

"Mum, if you're reading this, please know that we all love and miss you so much and just want you home safe.

"Mum is a positive and bubbly person who loves to chat to everyone. It is thought that mum was wearing jeans and a blue jumper but we can't be sure and she didn't take her phone or any money with her which is very out of character. She is 5ft 6in tall and of slim build, with brown medium length hair.

"The support from friends, family and the local community has been incredible and we are so grateful for all their kindness. It's been comforting to hear the positive impact mum has had on the lives of so many.

"We are also truly thankful to all of the emergency services including the police and all search and rescue teams for their continued efforts to help us find mum."

Police are calling for anyone who has dash-cam footage or private CCTV from the evening of August 30 or the morning of August 31, to contact them on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.