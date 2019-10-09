Rapist hunted by police after woman attacked in lane

The 30-year-old victim was sexually assaulted in Shetland at around midnight on Sunday.

Manhunt: The woman was attacked in Shetland. Police Scotland

Police are hunting for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a lane in Shetland.

The 30-year-old was assaulted around midnight on Saturday into Sunday near Commercial Street in Lerwick.

Police said they were working to establish the full circumstances.

Detective inspector Gerry Shovlin said: "This is an extremely unusual incident in Lerwick and I would like to reassure people that considerable efforts are being made to progress inquiries as swiftly as possible



"I would urge anyone who was around the Commercial Street area between 10pm and 1.20am on the night in question to come forward.

"You may have information which could help so please cast your mind back and pass on anything which may be of use.

"I would also be interested in speaking to anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.