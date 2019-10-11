Sex attacker tried to rape Australian backpacker in tent

Bruce Reid, 50, was jailed for five years after attacking holidaymaker while camping.

Jailed: Reid was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

A sex attacker has been jailed for five years after assaulting an Australian backpacker on holiday in Scotland.

Bruce Reid, 50, from Culloden, Morayshire, returned to the High Court in Glasgow on Friday having pleaded guilty to assault with intent to rape in September.

His victim was on the Scottish leg of a backpacking trip around Europe when Reid offered the 25-year-old woman a lift in his car, as she waited on a bus near Inverness last August.

She then agreed to go camping with Reid and it was in a tent he attacked the victim.

The woman fled the tent and phoned her boyfriend in Australia to try and get an emergency number for police in Scotland.

She hid in a bush until officers turned up, with blood on her jumper and defence-type injuries from trying to fight off Reid.

Reid had a previous conviction for a sexual offence and has been placed on the sex offenders list.

Lady Stacey told Reid in court: "You betrayed the trust that young woman showed in you when she accepted the lift.

"You have caused her a great deal of anguish. She struggled with you and managed to escape in a remote part of the country.

"She must have been extremely frightened. You have caused her injury both physically and emotionally."

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel said: "Reid became more persistent and she had to physically push him away.

"She feared for her life and reached towards a multi-tool to try and stab Reid to get him off.

"He then bit one of her arms and called her a 'wee b***h'."

Reid's defence lawyer Shahid Latif claimed Reid was "befuddled by alcohol" and made a "gross error of judgement".

