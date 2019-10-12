  • STV
  • MySTV

Baa-ck home: Crofter's 540-mile round trip to save lamb

STV

Melanie MacLean, 50, regretted selling her pet lamb at a market last month.

Family: Melanie MacLean with pet lamb Norman.
Family: Melanie MacLean with pet lamb Norman. SWNS

A crofter made a 540-mile round trip to save a lamb from slaughter - after she regretted selling him.

Melanie MacLean, 50, hand-reared pet lamb Norman after he was rejected by his mum when he was born in April.

The little lamb could have died had Mrs MacLean not intervened to watch over him for his first 48-hours of life.

But last month Mrs MacLean, from Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides, sold the pet at a market in Lochmaddy in North Uist.

Suffolk lamb Norman was picked up by farmers Irene, 66, and Jim Fowlie, 69, who purchased 600 sheep at the sale on September 2.

Norman was taken to their Aberdeenshire farm, but former policewoman Mrs MacLean couldn't stop thinking about the beloved lamb - who was like a pet dog to her.

Twenty-four days later, she decided she wanted him back and set off on a 16-hour round trip to Fraserburgh to get him.

Saved: Mrs MacLean hand-reared Norman after he was rejected by his mum.
Saved: Mrs MacLean hand-reared Norman after he was rejected by his mum. SWNS

Mrs MacLean said: "I thought if I gave myself a week or two I'd get over it but I didn't.

"I was a little embarrassed about phoning Irene but I just had to bite the bullet.

"She's a sheep breeder and I thought it might be weird for her to hear.

"I called her and explained the situation but she was like 'don't be silly' and was instantly welcoming."

On arrival to the field where Norman was living with 700 other sheep, Mrs MacLean was stunned when he ran "like a bullet" towards her after instantly recognising her.

She said: "He was lying down and then I stepped out and was going to shout, then he just stood up and ran like a bullet towards me.

"I've never seen a lamb run that fast.

"I just burst into tears. It was just complete relief and euphoria.

"I just said 'come on Norman, let's go home'."

The farmers let Mrs MacLean take Norman back free of charge.

Mrs Fowlie said: "It's truly amazing.

"She fell in love with him and couldn't get over it.

"We'll remember it for a long time - she was so grateful."

Norman is now safe at home and is settling back into life on the MacLean croft, where he will live out the rest of his days.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.