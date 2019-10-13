World porridge making champs cook up a storm in the Highlands

Lisa Williams, from Suffolk, claimed the golden spurtle at the championships on Saturday.

Champion: Lisa Williams claimed the golden spurtle. James Ross

An English woman has been crowned World Porridge Making Champion.

Lisa Williams, from Suffolk, claimed the golden spurtle at the championships on Saturday, which are held in Carrbridge in the Highlands every year.

The coveted title is awarded to the contestant deemed to have made the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients - oatmeal, water and salt.

Ms Williams said: "I am surprised and thrilled to win the World Porridge Making Championships.

"I discovered the Golden Spurtle in 2015 and immediately fell in love with the competition. In 2016 I made it to the final six and have been chasing the dream ever since.

"I absolutely love the competition. From the moment you step into the village hall you are welcomed like family.

"It's hard to describe but from the flags and the tartan, to the people from the village who organise everything, the ladies who serve the porridge, the volunteers who wash up our equipment, the porridge parade, the bagpipes - it's just magical."

Ms Williams runs a social enterprise and a community cafe for adults with learning disabilities in Trimley St Mary.

Her winning recipe was made with half Scottish oatmeal and half Hamlyns pinhead oatmeal, along with Maldon sea salt.

She added: "I didn't use to use salt in my porridge, but I saw Nigel Slater using it years ago and have been doing the same ever since."

Winner: Nick Barnard won the speciality title with his maple pecan porridge. James Ross

The judges tasted more than 60 porridges throughout the day.

Nick Barnard, from London, won the speciality title with his maple pecan porridge.

It included Rude Health oatmeal, pecans from South Africa, and Guernsey cream from a farm in Somerset.

Charlie Miller, from the organising committee, said: "This year's competition attracted competitors from 11 different countries including Sweden, Canada, Germany, France, Poland and from across the UK.

"It has been a fantastic weekend celebrating a mutual love of porridge.

"Congratulations to our winners, well done to all competitors, and thanks to our sponsors and to everyone who came to watch them battling it out."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.