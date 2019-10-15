Plans for whisky bothy at Northern Lights park scrapped

A planning application for the attraction submitted by Chiva Brothers has now been withdrawn.

Lights: Plan for bothy in darkest area of park scrapped. SWNS

Plans to build a "whisky tasting bothy" at one of the best place in the UK to view the Northern Lights have been scrapped following complaints.

In August distilling giants Chivas Brothers submitted planning application for the alcohol-based visitor centre to Cairngorms National Park Authority.

They wanted to build the attraction near their Glenlivet Distillery in the darkest part of the park, that would see a new tasting lodge with overnight accommodation attached.

After the plans were announced it caused a backlash from residents and warnings that it would cause the area to lose its international status as a 'Dark Sky Park', less than one year after it was obtained.

Locals feared that if the plans were approved, it would pressure on the fragile infrastructure of the area and have a devastating impact on wildlife and nearby businesses not affiliated with the distillery.

Chivas Brothers have now withdrawn the application after taken all concerns raised "very seriously".

In a statement they said: "We are aware of some comments from local residents regarding our planning application for a tasting bothy near The Glenlivet Distillery.

"We take all concerns voiced by our neighbours very seriously and for that reason we have withdrawn our current application.

"After consultation with all parties, we'd like to look at resubmitting our application taking into consideration the concerns raised."

