Mother says she will never forgive partner over baby death

Baby Mikayla was three weeks old when Thomas Haining shook her causing fatal injuries.

A grief-stricken mother whose partner shook her three-week-old baby to death says she will never be able to forgive him.

Thomas Haining killed three-week-old baby Mikayla by fracturing her skull and he was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday.

Shannon Davies, Haining's partner, hit out at his punishment and said nothing will ever take away her pain.

Speaking at her Inverness home, she said: "I'm glad it's over and he's getting a punishment, but then eight years is not long enough.

"Obviously he took Mikayla away and he got eight years, but he will be like 29, 30, when he's out, it's nothing really.

"I don't think there's anything that'll make up for what he's done."

Tragic: Shannon with baby Mikayla and grave

Baby Mikayla was just three weeks old when her 19-year-old father shook her wildly in a rage inflicting fatal injuries.

Ms Davies was at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday to hear former fiance Haining sentenced for killing their daughter.

The mum tried to recall if there was ever an occasion where their baby could have been hurt.

She said: "I was trying to figure out if we could have knocked her as we were walking through the door or something like that.

"I had no idea and I didn't suspect him."

She revealed it was not the first time Haining had been violent towards her in their relationship.

"He was violent to me once in town.

"We had our moments, which weren't the best. He was very controlling with me and I wasn't getting out to see my family. I think my mum only met Mikayla once and that was it."

Ms Davies regrets giving him another chance and says she wished she had never set eyes on him.

Initially charged with murder, Haining was convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide, for killing baby Mikayla by shaking her, hitting her head against a door and fracturing her skull.

Ms Davies attended court and while she found it difficult, she felt she had to be there.

She said: "It was quite hard, but it's justice for Mikyla."