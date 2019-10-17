  • STV
  • MySTV

Around 20 red squirrels released into Highland forest 

STV

The animals will be released throughout October and November at Ledmore and Migdale Woods.

Red squirrels: reintroduced to Highland forest.
Red squirrels: reintroduced to Highland forest.

Red squirrels are being released into a Highland forest as part of wider plans to "kick-start" their reintroduction to north-east Scotland.

The conservation charities Trees For Life and Woodland Trust Scotland announced on Thursday they are releasing around 20 red squirrels to a Sutherland wood.

The animals will be released throughout October and November at the Woodland Trust Scotland's Ledmore and Migdale Woods near the village of Spinningdale on the shore of Dornoch Firth.

The first animals were released last week at what is the most northern reintroduction site to date in the Trees For Life red squirrel reintroduction project, the charities said.

Trees For Life's red squirrel project manager Becky Priestley said the squirrels - which will be taken from the existing populations in Inverness-shire and Moray - will be able to spread safe from threats from grey squirrels.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1430888-orphaned-red-squirrels-rescued-after-nest-falls-from-tree/ | default

She added: "We are reintroducing red squirrels to carefully chosen native woodlands where these iconic wild animals belong, but from which they have been lost.

"The Woodland Trust's Ledmore and Migdale Woods are a perfect habitat for red squirrels.

"It's fantastic to be helping the species return to this beautiful part of the Highlands, and to be kick-starting their reintroduction to north-east Scotland."

The organisations said that because red squirrels travel between trees and avoid crossing large open spaces, they cannot return to now-isolated woodlands on their own.

The squirrels will be transported in hay-lined nest boxes which are fixed to trees and have grass-filled exit holes allowing the squirrels to leave when ready, the charities said.

Food is provided for several months as the squirrels get used to their new habitat.

'It's fantastic to be helping the species return to this beautiful part of the Highlands, and to be kick-starting their reintroduction to north-east Scotland'
Becky Priestley

The charities said there are only an estimated 138,000 red squirrels surviving in the UK, including around 120,000 in Scotland.

Numbers of the mammals have been decimated by reduction of their forest homes to isolated fragments and by competition and lethal disease from non-native grey squirrels, they added.

Ross Watson, North Scotland site manager at Woodland Trust Scotland, said: "We're delighted to be involved in Trees For Life's inspiring and much-needed red squirrel reintroduction project.

"The ancient woods at Ledmore and Migdale include a stunning pinewood and one of the most northerly oak woods in Britain. It is perfect for red squirrels."

New populations of red squirrels already established by Trees For Life - following the charity's reintroduction of 140 animals across several Highland locations between 2016 and 2018 - have been successfully breeding and spreading into wider areas, they said.

Next spring Trees For Life plans to extend the red squirrels' range further west by releasing another 30 animals in the Morvern peninsula.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.