Man found unconscious next to motorbike in critical condition

The man was found next to an orange KTM scrambler bike on the B9103 on Sunday morning.

Critical: Man in hospital after being found unconcious.

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was found unconscious next to a crashed motorcycle.

Members of the public came across the man beside an orange KTM scrambler bike on the B9103 Sheriffston to Lossiemouth road at around 12.20am on Sunday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and the man was taken to Doctor Grays Hospital in Elgin.

He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police do not yet know the man's age but they believe he was travelling from Elgin when he came off the bike.

Constable Barry Corbett said: "From our inquiries, we believe the man had travelled from Elgin and was heading towards Lossiemouth when he came off his motorcycle.

"At this time we do not believe any other vehicle was involved but are we appealing to anyone who may have seen such a motorcycle in the Elgin or Sheriffston areas between 12.00am and 12.20am to contact police.

"Please contact the Road Policing Unit at Elgin via 101, quoting reference number 0107 of Sunday October 20 2019."

