Two subsea electricity links rejected from Scots islands

Ofgem has refused 600W electricity links from Western Isles and Shetland.

Windfarms: Islands could have supplied UK mainland Pixabay

Electricity regulator Ofgem has rejected plans for subsea links between two Scottish islands and the mainland.

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) wanted to build a 600MW underwater cable between Shetland to mainland. It also wanted to build a similar link from the Western Isles.

Subsea cables would have connected planned wind farm projects on the islands allowing them to export electricity to the rest of the UK.

In March 2019 Ofgem said it was "minded to approve" Shetland's estimated £709m link.

This was based on Viking Energy Wind Farm securing Government subsidies which would have provided confidence the project would progress.

But the regulator said the wind farm "was not successful" in securing the subsidies required in September's auction.

It also said it was "unable to approve" SSEN's proposal for a 600MW transmission link connecting the Western Isles to the mainland.

In March Ofgem said "it was minded not to approve" the estimated £623m link, but would approve a revised submission for a 450MW link or consider a 600MW link if consumers were protected from the cost of paying for an oversized link.

The Western Isles proposal involved Stornoway and Uisenis Wind Farms securing subsidies in the recent auction. Only one of the projects was successful.

