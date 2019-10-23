  • STV
Care home residents moved out over 'serious risk to life'

STV

NHS Highland takes 'urgent action' to move 24 residents out of Elmgrove Care Home in Inverness.

Elmgrove Care Home in Inverness faces having its registration cancelled.
Residents at a care home are being moved out after inspectors found they were facing a "serious risk to life".

Elmgrove Care Home in Inverness could now have its registration cancelled by a court after "serious and significant concerns" were raised.

NHS Highland said it was taking "urgent action" to protect 24 residents by moving them into new accommodation.

Simon Steer, the health board's interim director of adult social care, said: "Emergency measures are being put in place and residents, their families and carers have been advised of the situation.

"As a board our priority is the safety and welfare of the residents of Elmgrove.

"We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate, fire service and other partners to provide staffing and other supports that may be required to ensure resident safety and welfare, whilst we urgently progress alternative care arrangements."

The Care Inspectorate said its inspectors had asked a court to cancel the home's registration.

A spokesman for the watchdog said: "An inspection identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Elmgrove Care Home in Inverness.

"As result of our findings we have concluded that there is a serious risk to the life, health and wellbeing of residents.

"We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

"However our first priority must always be the health and wellbeing of residents.

"We have therefore submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home's registration. Anyone with a concern can contact us on 0345 600 9527."

Elmgrove House's owner Eleanor MacKay said the findings were not accurate.

She added: "There are a lot of families who are angry that their relatives face moving to different homes.

"The staff are a dedicated team who offer unique personal care to residents.

"Some residents have been crying at the prospect of having to move."

