Woman, 26, dies at scene after being struck by lorry

Chloe Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a lorry.

Chloe Morrison: Died at scene. Handout

A woman has died after being struck by a lorry in the Highlands.

Chloe Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit on the A82 in the Drumnadrochit area at around 1.10pm on Friday.

The 26-year-old's family have been left "absolutely devastated" by her death.

In a statement released through Police Scotland they said: "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beloved Chloe."

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Ewan Calder from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with all of Chloe Morrison's family and friends and our inquiries into this incident are ongoing.

"We would ask any motorists or members of the public who were in the area and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and have not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.