World's most controversial chicken sandwich hits the Highlands

STV

Chick-fil-A has opened an outlet within Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

Chicken: Samuel Truett Cathy started the fast-food chain in 1946.
Chicken: Samuel Truett Cathy started the fast-food chain in 1946. Chick-fil-A

A chicken-sandwich showdown may be on the menu after a controversial fast-food chain opened its first Scottish outlet, attracting the attention of protesters who have worked to boycott Chick-fil-A outlets around the world.

The chain's American founders have donated millions of dollars to anti-LGBT organisations, which has led to protests, boycotts and several new branches being shut down before they ever opened their doors.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort: Chick-fil-A has opened an outlet at the hotel.
Macdonald Aviemore Resort: Chick-fil-A has opened an outlet at the hotel. Google 2019

The chain's first UK outlet in Reading faced immediate backlash when it opened earlier this month, which resulted in the store's landlords opting not to extend its lease past its first six months.

"Campaigners pelted the Reading branch with protests and petitions calling for its removal. A demonstration last weekend even saw RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Sum Ting Wong show her support," wrote LGBT newsite PinkNews.

Similar tactics have been employed at the chain's only Canadian outlet, with its Toronto branch facing frequent protest and calls for the chain to "cluck off" and leave town - despite persistence lineups that stretch outside the store.

With the Reading victory fresh in mind, activists could now turn their attention to the Scottish outlet that opened around the same time within Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

The hotel, within Cairngorms National Park, is a four-star resort that houses a cinema and retail outlet.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the Aviemore outlet is proving "popular with guests".

They stated: "Chick-fil-A is always evaluating potential new locations in the hope of serving customers great food and award-winning service.

"The Aviemore Macdonald Hotel location gives us an opportunity to build our knowledge, continue to learn and gain a stronger understanding of local consumer tastes and preferences as part of our going exploration.

"Aviemore has already proved very popular with guests."

Fast-food: A Chick-fil-A outlet in Springfield, Virginia.
Fast-food: A Chick-fil-A outlet in Springfield, Virginia. Getty Images

Controversy

  • Samuel Truett Cathy, who created the first Chick-fil-A in Georgia and died in 2014, was known to fund organisations that supported gay and transgender conversion therapy.
  • In 2005, his now-CEO Southern Baptist son claimed that same-sex marriage was an act of arrogance against God. Chick-fil-A was forced to issue a public apology following Dan Cathy's comments, however the company has continued to support charities that discriminate against LGBT people.
  • Tax filings from 2017 showed that the company donated more than $1.8m to anti-LGBT charities through its foundation, which included $1.6m to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an organisation that requires staff to accept "sexual purity" and is vehemently opposed same-sex marriage.
  • It also gave $6000 to the Paul Anderson Youth Home, which teaches boys that same-sex marriage is "rage against Jesus Christ and His values".

The Chick-a-Fil spokesperson stated that the company does not support conversion therapy.

They added: "We hope our guests will see that Chick-fil-A is a restaurant company focused on serving great food and hospitality, and does not have a social or political agenda.

"We are represented by more than 145,000 people from different backgrounds and beliefs, and we welcome everyone."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.