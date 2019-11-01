Green credentials hailed as £14m ferry goes into service

The MV Alfred will run between Gills Bay in Caithness and St Margaret's Hope on Orkney.

MV Alfred: The new £14m ferry is going into service. Pentland Ferries

A new £14m ferry which operators claim is the most environmentally friendly in Scotland is going into service.

The MV Alfred will run between Gills Bay in Caithness and St Margaret's Hope on Orkney, with its first passenger trip sailing at 1pm on Friday.

The twin-hulled ship takes 430 passengers and 98 cars, and operators Pentland Ferries said its green design means it can run for up to six days on the fuel needed for one day on most traditional mono-hull ferries of equivalent capacity.

They said the fuel consumption for the main engine would only power the lights on those of a more traditional design.

An environmentally-friendly propulsion system and LED lighting throughout are among the green aspects of the new ferry, which was built in Vietnam.

A wind turbine is used to feed power to the ferry overnight, as well as providing energy for Pentland Ferries offices and shore base.

Pentland Ferries managing director Andrew Banks said: "Our green credentials are very important to us so we are proud to be introducing a vessel that is particularly low in terms of fuel consumption and emission levels.

"We are delighted to be welcoming passengers on board the ship today.

"We're confident that they will love the high quality of the new facilities and the improved capacity on board."

