Appeal for help as concern grows for missing teenager

Jason Jeffrey, 17, was last seen leaving an address in Fort William on Saturday afternoon.

Missing: Jason Jeffrey was last seen on Saturday afternoon. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A teenager has disappeared in the Highlands.

Jason Jeffrey, 17, was last seen leaving an address on Cameron Road, Fort William, at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public's help as part of our efforts to trace a teenager reported missing in Fort William.

"Jason Jeffrey was last seen leaving an address on Cameron Road, Fort William, around 01.30pm on Saturday, November 2.

"The 17-year-old, who lives in Fort William, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare."

The teen was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black waterproof jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.