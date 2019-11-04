Body found in search for teenager missing since weekend

Police said they had stood down their search for 17-year-old Jason Jeffrey from Fort William.

Jason Jeffrey: Body found in search for teen. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A body has been found during the search for a missing teenager in the Highlands.

A police search for 17-year-old Jason Jeffrey has been stood down following the discovery.

Jason, from Fort William, was last seen leaving an address on Cameron Road at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

His family have now been informed of the discovery and police thanked the public for their help.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Officers in Fort William report that the search for missing teenager Jason Jeffrey has now been stood down following the discovery of a body.



"The family of Jason have been made aware. The public are thanked for their assistance and concerns in the search for Jason."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.