Talks resume in bid to resolve Highlands Airport dispute

Air traffic controllers rejected their latest pay offer in September after industrial action.

Inverness Airport: Strike took place in the summer. ©:STV

Talks aimed at resolving a pay dispute with Air Traffic Controllers in the Highlands will resume this week.

Both Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) and union Prospect, which represents air traffic controllers, are hopeful progress can be made.

They released a joint statement announcing the resumption of talks on Tuesday.

Prospect union members took industrial action in May and were scheduled to walk out again on June 12, but called off the strike after HIAL put forward a new deal which was also later rejected.

Other strikes then took place at Inverness Airport on July 21, at Sumburgh, Kirkwall and Wick airports on July 22, and at Dundee, Stornoway and Benbecula airports on July 23.

Air traffic controllers then rejected HIAL's latest offer in September as talks once again broke down.

