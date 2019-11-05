Merseyside Police meet family over unsolved harbour death

Kevin Mcleod's body was found in Wick in 1997 and his family believe he was murdered.

By Iain Ramage

Detectives from Merseyside investigating the death of Caithness electrician Kevin Mcleod are meeting his parents to update them on their inquiries.

The 24-year-old's body was recovered from Wick harbour in 1997 and his relatives believe he was murdered.

Police Scotland found there were "serious failings" by the previous Highland force - Northern Constabulary - in its handling of the case, which is now being reviewed by Merseyside Police.

Mr Mcleod's parents June and Hugh Mcleod, and his uncle Allan Mcleod, are due to meet the Merseyside officers and Crown officials in Inverness.

Kevin Mcleod disappeared after a night out with friends. His body was found the following morning.

A post-mortem revealed that he had suffered stomach injuries.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Allan Mcleod said he hoped that the Merseyside officers "would have access to all documentation that they require, to conduct a full and thorough review".

Northern Constabulary was instructed by a procurator fiscal to treat Kevin Mcleod's death as a potential murder inquiry.

Officers learned that he was involved in an altercation but concluded that his injuries were not suspicious and described his death as a "tragic accident".

A fatal accident inquiry in 1998 recorded an open verdict.

In 2017, Police Scotland apologised for "serious failings" on the part of the former force. It said officers had missed "the opportunity to gather vital evidence".

Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC last year instructed an experienced prosecutor to review the police handling of the case.

