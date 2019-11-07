Missing mum Jacqueline Ullmer's body found in River Spey

The 61-year-old's family had launched an emotional appeal for information after she vanished.

Jacqueline Ullmer's body was pulled from the River Spey.

By Iain Ramage

The body of missing mum Jacqueline Ullmer has been found in the River Spey, police have confirmed.

The 61-year-old, from Carrbridge in the Highlands, had been missing since August.

Her family, who launched an emotional appeal for information last month, have been told.

Detective inspector Donnie MacDonald said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacqueline and we are supporting them through this difficult time.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all those who've assisted us in this extensive inquiry."