Top deck of double-decker bus sliced off in bridge smash

There were no passengers on board at the time and the driver escaped serious injury.

Smash: The Stagecoach bus collided with a railway bridge. Andrew Smith

An Inverness road was closed after a double-decker bus smashed into a low railway bridge.

The top deck of the Stagecoach vehicle was sliced off in the crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Harbour Road at around 7pm on Friday.

Police cordoned off the area while the recovery of the vehicle took place.

Emergency: The bus driver was checked over by an ambulance crew. Andrew Smith

The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended to check on the driver.

The road was eventually reopened by 9.22pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called at around 7.02pm to a report of a double-decker bus having struck a railway bridge.

"There were no passengers and no reports of serious injuries.

"The road was clear by 9.22pm."

