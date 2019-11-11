CCTV images released of man missing for four days 

Calum Mackenzie, 41, was last see in Alness, Ross & Cromarty and concern is growing for his safety.

Missing: Calum Mackenzie Police Scotland

CCTV images of a man who has been missing for four days have been released by police.

Calum Mackenzie was last seen at around 1.45pm on Thursday in the Dalmore area of Alness, Ross & Cromarty.

Police say the 41-year-old visited Morrisons on Dalmore Road at 1.27pm, purchased food items and left on foot.

Searches have been continuing in the Alness and Invergordon areas, with Coastguard, RNLI, mountain rescue teams and the local community assisting officers.

Officers do not believe Mr Mackenzie has access to a vehicle and will likely be travelling on foot or by public transport.

'It has now been over four days since Calum has last been in contact, or seen, his family. They, along with officers, are understandably worried for his safety' Inspector Alasdair Goskirk, Police Scotland

Inspector Alasdair Goskirk said: "We are continuing to work to establish Calum's movements from when he was last seen and would ask that members of the public review the CCTV images to see if they recall seeing Calum.

"The images show the clothing we believe Calum to be wearing when he was last seen, which are a black jacket, a light blue shirt, black jeans and black boots.

"It has now been over four days since Calum has last been in contact, or seen, his family. They, along with officers, are understandably worried for his safety.

"We'd continue to appeal to anyone who has seen Callum, or has any information on his current whereabouts, to contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.