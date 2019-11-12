Man left with serious facial injury after street attack

Police are hunting a man with a Liverpudlian accent over the serious assault on the 36-year-old.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. STV

A man suffered a serious facial injury during an attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old was in Academy Street, Inverness, around 3am when the assault took place.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and police are now hunting for the attacker.

They described him as speaking with a Liverpudlian accent and with possible links to Elgin.

He was wearing black 'Vans' trainers, light trousers and a dark long-sleeved jumper with a zip half-way down the front during the attack.

Detective constable Joanna Macleod said: "As a result of this incident the victim has been left seriously injured and we are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the man responsible.

"He was in the company of a second man, and, despite the time of night, there still would have been people in the city centre area who may have witnessed the assault.

"We're appealing to them, or anyone who witnessed the two men earlier in the evening and can help our inquiries, to come forward.

"We'd ask anyone who can help us identify and trace the man responsible to get in contact with officers as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0768 of 10, November 2019. Alternatively a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

