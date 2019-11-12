Rail line closed outside Inverness after heavy flooding

Train services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and Inverness are stopping and starting at Aviemore.

Heavy flooding has forced the rail line's closure. ScotRail

Heavy flooding has closed a rail line between Carrbridge and Inverness in the Highlands.

Services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and Inverness have been affected, with journeys beginning and ending at Aviemore.

Network Rail engineers are currently on site, but had no choice but to close the line for "safety reasons".

ScotRail said in a tweet: "We've had reports of heavy flooding between Inverness and Carrbridge.

"For safety reasons, the line has been closed.

"Network Rail engineers are on-site and will monitor the situation throughout the morning.

"Queen Street to Inverness will terminate and start back from Aviemore and Edinburgh to Inverness will terminate and start back from Aviemore."

