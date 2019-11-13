Man dies after getting into difficulty while surfing

A surfer died in hospital after being pulled from the sea on Wednesday afternoon.

Coastguard: The man was flown to hospital.

A man has died in hospital after getting into difficulty while surfing on the Isle of Lewis.

The surfer was pulled from the sea at Barvas and flown to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway where he was pronounced dead.

The incident took place at around 11.44am on Wednesday.

Police attended along with other emergency services including a coastguard helicopter.

No further details are available on the man and will be released by his next of kin at a later date.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Enquires are ongoing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.