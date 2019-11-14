Two earthquakes hit the Glencoe area minutes apart 

The British Geological Survey received several reports of the quakes on Wednesday evening.

Glencoe: The quakes were felt at 5.40pm and 5.47pm. Seo J Kim

Two small earthquakes and "a very deep, sudden rumble" were felt in Glencoe on Wednesday evening.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) received several reports of the quakes, which it also said "sounded like really loud thunder".

The first was recorded at 5.40pm and had a magnitude of 1.9 ML, before a second took place seven minutes later with a rating of 1.7 ML.

Annie Harpur, who lives in Glencoe, said: "We have felt a few in recent years but this was the worst so far, so I was surprised it was only 1.9 on the scale.

"My husband and I were sat on the sofa chatting, the noise was like an articulated lorry coming through the wall or a train.

"Our house is approximately 300 years old with 1m thick walls. It shook and the walls vibrated.

"We both just looked at each other in disbelief. I messaged local friends and my son up the road and quickly established it wasn't just us and covered an area up to three miles away too.

"A few minutes later there was a second shorter one."

The depth in both instances in the Highlands was 7km.

