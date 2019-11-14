Police to stop cars in search for man missing for a week

Calum Mackenzie, 41 was last seen around 1.45pm last Thursday in Ross and Cromarty.

Missing: Calum Mackenzie. Police Scotland

Police will speak to motorists in their search for a man who has been missing for a week.

Calum Mackenzie, 41, was last seen around 1.45pm on Thursday in the Dalmore area of Alness, Ross and Cromarty.

Officers will carry out roadside checks and also speak to pedestrians around Morrisons, where he was seen buying food shortly before his disappearance.

A helicopter will also be used to support the ongoing search.

Inspector Alasdair Goskirk said: "We will be speaking to drivers and pedestrians around the Morrisons and Lidl supermarkets in case there is anyone who regularly uses the route around that time who may have noticed something relating to Calum's disappearance, even if they didn't think much of it at the time.

"We will also be distributing posters to people in the area.

"As part of this work I would continue to ask anyone who was travelling in the area last week to review any dash cam footage that they may have taken.

"Extensive efforts have been ongoing to try and establish his movements, sadly so far without success."

Mr Mackenzie, who is described as 6ft tall and of stocky build, was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, black trousers and black boots.

Police do not believe Mr Mackenzie has access to a vehicle and will likely be travelling on foot or by public transport.

Inspector Goskirk added: "We are very grateful for the ongoing support from the local community who we know share our concerns for Calum's welfare.

"I would continue to ask local people in Alness and Invergordon to be vigilant and report anything that may be of note as soon as they possibly can.

"Given the recent cold weather I would also people to check sheds, outbuildings or anywhere someone may have sought shelter for any signs of Calum."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

