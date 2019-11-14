  • STV
  • MySTV

Starving stag found with antlers tangled in plastic

STV

The distressed deer had to be put to sleep by a gamekeeper who found him on a hillside on Jura.

Waste: Plastic trapped the animal and prevented it from eating.
Waste: Plastic trapped the animal and prevented it from eating. SWNS

A stag was found with its antlers tangled in a mass of discarded plastic strapping on a Hebridean island.

The distressed deer was discovered wrapped up in the plastic waste on a hillside on the west coast of Jura, Inner Hebrides.

He is believed to have been been grazing on seaweed on the island's shoreline when the plastic banding caught on his antlers.

The stag then walked around a mile onto the hillside, where he has been starving for the last week as the plastic was wrapped around his mouth.

He was discovered by gamekeeper, Scott Muir, 32, who said the stag had to be put to sleep.

Mr Muir has lived on the island, which has a population of 230 inhabitants and 6000 deer, all his life and said plastic pollution on the coast has worsened in the last five years.

Jura: The stag was found on a hillside.
Jura: The stag was found on a hillside. SWNS

He said: "I was walking over the estate when I saw the plastic waste and realised there was a stag caught.

"I thought it was dead at first but as I approached it I could see his head start to move.

"These can be 18st animals and I know how powerful they can be, but he looked tired and stressed and he couldn't see because the plastic was right around his antlers.

"He wouldn't have been able to graze either as it was right over his mouth, so he was effectively starving.

"He would have been down at the shore grazing on seaweed, like a lot of the stags do, and as he has had his antlers down they have caught in the plastic banding.

"It looks like he has then walked about a mile up onto the hillside, no mean feat considering it was tangled around his back leg as well as round his antlers.

"I think he has been there for about a week. In the end the animal had to sadly be dispatched."

'The plastic pollution is getting worse. We have seen an increase in plastic waste on the west coast in the last five, six years'
Scott Muir, gamekeeper

Mr Muir is also a volunteer with Wild Side of Jura, a group aiming to protect the west coast and raise awareness to stop plans for a potential fish farm being built.

He said: "We are a group of five or six volunteers who came together to protect the west coast of Jura and raise awareness of a fish farm which is trying to be built here.

"The plastic pollution is getting worse. We have seen an increase in plastic waste on the west coast in the last five, six years.

"The plastic on the stag is not fishing net but plastic banding which is used in conjunction with fishing.

"We can't categorically say where it came from but I'd be willing to bet some sort of commercial fishing, fish farm, which is what we are trying to stop on the west coast of Jura."

Many people took to social media to voice their outrage over the incident.

One said: "That's shocking, poor animal, the thought of him struggling with that for hours makes me so angry.

"So much plastic out there, it makes it much more of a reality when you see the damage it does so close to home."

Another said: "Poor thing, what an awful sight. I can't believe how loosely regulated boats are it's dreadful."

A further post added: "Whoever threw that, and more, overboard obviously do not care about the consequences of their actions.

"Out of sight, out of mind. What a terrible plight for an innocent creature."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.