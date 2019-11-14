Starving stag found with antlers tangled in plastic

The distressed deer had to be put to sleep by a gamekeeper who found him on a hillside on Jura.

Waste: Plastic trapped the animal and prevented it from eating. SWNS

A stag was found with its antlers tangled in a mass of discarded plastic strapping on a Hebridean island.

The distressed deer was discovered wrapped up in the plastic waste on a hillside on the west coast of Jura, Inner Hebrides.

He is believed to have been been grazing on seaweed on the island's shoreline when the plastic banding caught on his antlers.

The stag then walked around a mile onto the hillside, where he has been starving for the last week as the plastic was wrapped around his mouth.

He was discovered by gamekeeper, Scott Muir, 32, who said the stag had to be put to sleep.

Mr Muir has lived on the island, which has a population of 230 inhabitants and 6000 deer, all his life and said plastic pollution on the coast has worsened in the last five years.

Jura: The stag was found on a hillside. SWNS

He said: "I was walking over the estate when I saw the plastic waste and realised there was a stag caught.

"I thought it was dead at first but as I approached it I could see his head start to move.

"These can be 18st animals and I know how powerful they can be, but he looked tired and stressed and he couldn't see because the plastic was right around his antlers.

"He wouldn't have been able to graze either as it was right over his mouth, so he was effectively starving.

"He would have been down at the shore grazing on seaweed, like a lot of the stags do, and as he has had his antlers down they have caught in the plastic banding.

"It looks like he has then walked about a mile up onto the hillside, no mean feat considering it was tangled around his back leg as well as round his antlers.

"I think he has been there for about a week. In the end the animal had to sadly be dispatched."

'The plastic pollution is getting worse. We have seen an increase in plastic waste on the west coast in the last five, six years' Scott Muir, gamekeeper

Mr Muir is also a volunteer with Wild Side of Jura, a group aiming to protect the west coast and raise awareness to stop plans for a potential fish farm being built.

He said: "We are a group of five or six volunteers who came together to protect the west coast of Jura and raise awareness of a fish farm which is trying to be built here.

"The plastic pollution is getting worse. We have seen an increase in plastic waste on the west coast in the last five, six years.

"The plastic on the stag is not fishing net but plastic banding which is used in conjunction with fishing.

"We can't categorically say where it came from but I'd be willing to bet some sort of commercial fishing, fish farm, which is what we are trying to stop on the west coast of Jura."

Many people took to social media to voice their outrage over the incident.

One said: "That's shocking, poor animal, the thought of him struggling with that for hours makes me so angry.

"So much plastic out there, it makes it much more of a reality when you see the damage it does so close to home."

Another said: "Poor thing, what an awful sight. I can't believe how loosely regulated boats are it's dreadful."

A further post added: "Whoever threw that, and more, overboard obviously do not care about the consequences of their actions.

"Out of sight, out of mind. What a terrible plight for an innocent creature."

