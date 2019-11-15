Drones deployed in search for man missing for eight days

Calum Mackenzie, 41, was last seen in the Dalmore area of Alness at around 1.45pm last Thursday.

Missing: Calum Mackenzie was last seen on November 7. Police Scotland

Drones will be deployed in the search of a missing man who vanished in the Highlands more than a week ago.

Calum Mackenzie, 41, was last seen in the Dalmore area of Alness at around 1.45pm last Thursday.

He was spotted buying food from the Morrisons supermarket on Dalmore Road just 15 minutes earlier.

On Thursday, officers carried out a stop and speak operation one week on from his disappearance.

As well as roadside checks and speaking to pedestrians, police also distributed posters in the area.

In addition, Police Scotland's helicopter carried out a search from the sky.

Officers do not believe Mr Mackenzie has access to a vehicle and will instead be travelling on foot or by public transport.

On Friday, the force's Air Support Unit stated that Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) will be used for further searches.

Inspector Alasdair Goskirk said: "As part of this work I would continue to ask anyone who was travelling in the area last week to review any dashcam footage that they may have taken.

"Extensive efforts have been ongoing to try and establish his movements, sadly so far without success.

"We are very grateful for the ongoing support from the local community who we know share our concerns for Calum's welfare.

"I would continue to ask local people in Alness and Invergordon to be vigilant and report anything that may be of note as soon as they possibly can.

"Given the recent cold weather I would also ask people to check sheds, outbuildings or anywhere someone may have sought shelter for any signs of Calum."

