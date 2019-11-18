Police searching for missing man pull body from river

Calum Mackenzie's family have been informed about the discovery in the River Averon.

Calum Mackenzie: Last seen earlier in November. Police Scotland

By Iain Ramage

Police searching for missing man Calum Mackenzie have recovered a body from a river.

Mr Mackenzie, 41, was last seen in the Dalmore area of Alness around 1.45pm on Thursday, November 7.

He was spotted buying food from the Morrisons supermarket on Dalmore Road just 15 minutes earlier.

Police said a body was found on Friday afternoon in the River Averon, on the north side of the town, and said Mr McKenzie's family had been informed.

A post-mortem is due to take place.

