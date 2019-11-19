Air traffic controllers balloted on revised pay offer

The union Prospect has agreed to lift a work-to-rule while the new deal is being considered.

Air traffic controllers in the Highlands have suspended industrial action as they consider a revised pay offer from their employer.

Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) said talks with the union Prospect had "progressed" over a long-running pay dispute.

Management said a revised offer would now be put to members by union representatives with a recommendation to accept it.

Meanwhile, Prospect has agreed to lift a work-to-rule while the new deal is being considered.

Prospect union members took industrial action in May and were scheduled to walk out again on June 12, but called off the strike after HIAL put forward a new deal which was also later rejected.

Other strikes then took place at Inverness Airport on July 21, at Sumburgh, Kirkwall and Wick airports on July 22, and at Dundee, Stornoway and Benbecula airports on July 23.

Air traffic controllers then rejected HIAL's latest offer in September as talks once again broke down.

HIAL managing director, Inglis Lyon, said: "We are pleased to advise that our talks to resolve the current Air Traffic Control dispute have progressed and Prospect will put our revised offer to their membership.

"Following a further meeting this week to finalise the detail, Prospect will recommend the offer to their members.

"Prospect has confirmed it will lift the work to rule during the period whilst the offer is under consideration, which we welcome.

"The work-to-rule will cease at 5pm today November 19) and a full service will be available to cover out of hours service provision."

