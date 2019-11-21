Inverness Victorian Market plans approved by councillors

The £1.5m redevelopment project will see the restoration of the Market Hall.

Plans to redevelop parts of the Inverness Victorian Market have been approved.

The £1.5m restoration project will see the redevelopment of the Market Hall and includes the former Fish Hall.

The refurbishment period is expected to take around ten months and is expected to begin in the spring of next year.

Councillors agreed the project's business plan at Thursday's City of Inverness Area Committee.

Stuart Black, executive chief officer of Highland Council's Transformation and Economy department, said the aim is "to create a viable future" for the market.

He said: "The overall aim of the business plan is to create a viable future for an asset that is currently a financial drain on the Inverness Common Good Fund and to increase footfall in the city centre to the benefit of the 800 businesses located there."

The process will see a number of market traders forced to relocate, leading to a petition against the plans being signed by 4850 people.

Highland Council has offered compensation to traders affected by the plans.

Traders who decide to relocate and not return will be entitled to nine months rent in compensation.

Meanwhile, those who decide to return will get six months compensation during the 10-month refurbishment and six months free rent when the works are completed.

Approval was given for £1.5m from the Inverness Common Good Fund - subject to maximising third party funding opportunities - and to instruct officers to prepare a project tender to deliver the agreed business plan.

