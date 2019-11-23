Three seriously injured as car crash sets house on fire

The incident on the Isle of Lewis happened at around 1.30am on Saturday on the A857.

Investigation: Police are appealing for witnesses.

Three people have suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a house and became engulfed in flames.

The incident on the Isle of Lewis happened at around 1.30am on Saturday on the A857, after the junction with the A858, known as Barvas Corner.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira crashed into a house, which resulted in both being set on fire.

Emergency services attended and the occupants of the car - three men aged 22, 32 and 36 - and a 61-year-old woman who was in the house were safely removed by police.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Western Isles Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

The road is down to single-lane traffic while police investigate.

Sergeant Donald Sinclair, of Stornoway's Church Street station, said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash or who saw a blue Vauxhall Zafira being driven on the A857 before 1.30am to come forward.

"I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our inquiries."

