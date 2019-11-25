Orkney town has Scotland's 'most beautiful high street'

Kirkwall saw off tough competition from Lerwick and Milngavie in an online poll.

Kirkwall: Scotland's most beautiful high street. Google 2019

Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands has Scotland's most beautiful high street, according to a public poll.

The town narrowly saw Lerwick and Milngavie in the competition, which was run by Scotland's Towns Partnership and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Other candidates were Ayr, Innerleithen, Linlithgow, Lanark, and Rothesay.

Duncan McLean, chair of the Kirkwall Business Improvement District, said: "It recognises both the beauty of the town's historic centre, and the efforts of local individuals, public bodies and voluntary organisations to make the town a wonderful place to live, work and socialise.

"Most importantly, it was the support of our community that won this award, and to know that the people of Kirkwall love and are proud of their town is the best reward of all."

Kirkwall received nearly 21% of the 5000 votes made in the online poll through the Scotland's Towns Partnership website.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland's Towns Partnership, said: "This competition is all about recognising the work and effort of local people to make their high streets the best they can be.

"It's not just an award for a high street, it's an award for the people who occupy it. I've seen first hand just some of the innovation and forward thinking used in Kirkwall and it is a real demonstration of what can be achieved with creativity and determination."

