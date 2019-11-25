Car crashed into house and caught fire after police chase

Police have confirmed a pursuit took place before the crash, which saw the car and house catch fire.

Chase: A pursuit took place before the crash SandiPhotos

A car that crashed into a house before bursting into flames was involved in a police chase, it has been confirmed.

Three people suffered serious injuries during the smash on the Isle of Lewis at around 1.30am on Saturday on the A857 at Barvas Corner.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira ploughed into the property, which saw both the vehicle and building catch fire.

Police have now confirmed a pursuit took place before the collision.

Rescue: A woman was rescued from the house. SandiePhotos

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and is expected to appear at Stornoway Sheriff Court on Tuesday, December 10.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) is now investigating the incident, which saw the driver and two passengers of the Zafira taken to Western Isles Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for the PIRC said: "As is standard procedure, Police Scotland have referred to the PIRC the circumstances of an incident in the early hours of Saturday, November 23 on the Isle of Lewis.

"We are now carrying out an assessment to determine whether a full investigation is required."

A 61-year-old woman, who was in the house during the incident, was safely rescued by police.

