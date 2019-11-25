Two teenagers in serious condition after car crash

They were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after a collision on the A836

Crash: Police are appealing for information

Two teenagers have been seriously hurt in a car crash in Easter Ross.

A 16-year-old girl and the 18-year-old driver were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after a collision on the A836 - about a mile east of Edderton.

They are both in a serious but stable condition.

The incident, which happened around 10.55pm on Sunday, involved a red Vauxhall Astra and is being investigated by police.

Sergeant David Miller in Dingwall said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen the Vauxhall Astra being driven between Bonar Bridge and Edderton to come forward.

"Anyone who has a dashcam and was on the road is asked to review their footage and contact police if they have anything which may be relevant."

If you have information on the incident, contact police on 101.

