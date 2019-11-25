Snow-making machine to keep skiers on the slopes all winter

More than £1m has been invested in the Nevis Range Mountain Experience near Fort William.

Snowsports enthusiasts will soon be heading to the Nevis Range.

Scotland's highest snowsports destination has bought a snow-making machine to help it stay open throughout the winter.

More than £1m has been invested in the Nevis Range Mountain Experience, seven miles from Fort William, its owners said.

A bigger area for beginner skiers will be serviced by a new lift and there will be improved fencing over the whole mountain.

Chris O'Brien, CEO at Nevis Range, said: "We have invested heavily into snowsports at Nevis Range in order to guarantee excellent conditions for skiers and snowboarders in our beginners' area all season long.

More than £1m has been invested in the attraction.

"With no road access to the Top Gondola Station I'm immensely proud of how hard the team have worked, in order to get our snow-making plant and new beginners area completed in time, not just for this season but also to secure incredible winter sports facilities for years to come.

"It's an incredibly exciting time at Nevis Range and we are looking forward to welcoming our snowsports enthusiasts in December."

The snow-making machine, built in China, is capable of producing up to 155 tons of flake ice in 24 hours - enough to cover an area of 150m by 50m to a depth of 300cm in 14 days.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.