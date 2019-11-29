Man dies as police investigate crash in the Highlands

Emergency services attended the incident at the junction of the B9176, Alness, around 5.11pm.

Crash: A man has died after a collision between two vehicles Google

A man has died after a crash between two vehicles on the A9 in the Highlands.

Emergency services attended the incident at the junction of the B9176, Alness, shortly after 5pm on Friday.

Police have now confirmed a man has died and the road is closed as they carry out investigations.

In a statement, they thanked motorists for their patience while inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A man has sadly died after a road traffic collision on A9 with the junction of B9176, Alness, at 5.11pm today (Friday, November 29).

"Road is still currently closed whilst investigations are being carried out and motorists are thanked for their patience whilst this [is] ongoing."

